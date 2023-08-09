Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil pay tribute to Malayalam director Siddique

PTI

Mumbai, August 9

Actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and others have condoled the demise of Malayalam filmmaker Siddique, remembering him as a "gifted" writer-director.

The filmmaker passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday at Kochi's Amrita Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for nearly a month for various ailments. He was 63.

Siddique, who began his film career in the late 1980s, was known for hits such as ‘Thenkasipattanam’, ‘Thommanum Makkalum’, ‘Salt and Pepper’ as well as ‘Bodyguard’, which he later remade in Hindi with superstar Salman Khan.

"Continuous departures of very dear ones...while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes... Homage to dear Siddique," Mammootty wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a photo with the director.

Mammootty's son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, called Siddique a "gentlest soul" and "kindest human".

"A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humour hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique sir's family and loved ones," he wrote on Instagram.

In a Facebook post, Faasil said Siddique will be missed forever.

"I have no words to thank you enough for the love and support you have given my family. Thank you for the beautiful memories. Thank you for being you. You and your smile will always remain in my heart," he added.

His actor-wife Nazriya Nazim said, "Still can't believe we won't get to see him... His smile anymore." "The moments of laughter you've gifted us will always remain. Adieu to one of my favourites! #RIP," wrote actor Manju Warrier.

Actor Aparna Balamurali took to Instagram Stories and posted, "Thank you for all the laughter you gave us. Thank you for being the kindest. You will be terribly missed." "Drishyam" director Jeethu Joseph also condoled Siddique's death.

"Siddique brother has left us. A unique artist, and above all a good man who only wished for the good of everyone. His demise is an absolute loss. He will live in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace," the filmmaker said on Instagram.

Veteran playback singer KS Chithra tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted film director, producer, script writer and actor #Siddique sir. He was a very down to earth kind hearted person. I had the privilege of working in some of his films. May his soul rest in peace." "Rest in peace," actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on X.

Actor-director Prabhudheva said, "RIP Deepest condolences to the family." Actors Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Parvathy Thiruvothu and filmmaker Dileesh Pothan also condoled the demise of the noted filmmaker.

