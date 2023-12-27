 "Mamu I love you": Bobby Deol wishes Salman Khan with picture from his 58th birthday celebration : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  "Mamu I love you": Bobby Deol wishes Salman Khan with picture from his 58th birthday celebration

"Mamu I love you": Bobby Deol wishes Salman Khan with picture from his 58th birthday celebration

Bobby Deol and Salman Khan fondly call each other "mamu"

Bobby treated fans with inside pictures of Salman's birthday celebration. ANI photo



ANI

Mumbai, December 27  

Actor Bobby Deol on Wednesday wished his "mamu" and actor Salman Khan on his 58th birthday by sharing a cute picture from midnight bash.

Bobby Deol and Salman Khan fondly call each other "mamu".

Taking to Instagram, Bobby treated fans with inside pictures of Salman's birthday celebration.

In one of the pictures, Bobby is seen planting a kiss on Salman's cheek.

The other image captured the duo smiling for a selfie.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Mamu I love you" As soon as the birthday post was shared, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Sunny Deol dropped red heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday the biggest megastar bhaijaan, s " Recently, on the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' actor Bobby Deol revealed how Salman helped him during the period when he was struggling and how 'Race 3' happened to him.

Following Salman's 'special' day the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. What makes this day even more special is that it coincides with the birthday of his niece Ayat. The mamu-niece duo celebrated their birthday together every year. This year too it was a joint affair.

Several videos went viral giving glimpse of Salman's midnight birthday celebration.

The duo cut the cakes at an intimate birthday bash in presence of family and close friends.

Apart from Bobby Deol, the bash was attended by Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma and more.

Salman returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday to celebrate his birthday with friends and family.

Salman was snapped at the Mumbai airport where he was seen waving at the paps.

Salman on Tuesday was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it." 'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project.

Bobby, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1.

'Animal' also starred Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it.

