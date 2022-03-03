Manasi Joshi Roy to make a comeback on TV with Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Popularly known for her powerful roles on television, versatile actress Manasi Joshi Roy will be soon making her comeback on the small screen with Star Plus’ upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

Manasi, who has managed to carve a niche for herself in the span of 25 years, has always experimented with her roles and given blockbuster performances to each and every character played by her till date and she says, “After all these years in the entertainment industry and after a gap of 5 years, I’m back again with a show on Star Plus.”

She adds, “The reason I chose to do Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is because it’s definitely unique and special. I like to bring newness to the table and choose my projects accordingly because I believe in quality as well as putting a lot of effort into making sure that each new project is very different from my earlier shows and characters. In this show, my character Sudha is very unlike me and it’s been quite challenging for me as an actress. So, this was my chance to set up a new image amongst the audience. Here’s hoping the viewers and fans continue to shower me with love as I take on a new project.”