Manasvi Mamgai talks about her OTT debut

Manasvi Mamgai recently made her OTT debut with The Trial. The former Miss India made her debut with Ajay Devgn’s 2014 film Action Jackson. Manasvi plays the role of a star’s girlfriend, who is on the receiving end of a witch hunt after the suspicious death of her boyfriend. Her case is taken up by Kajol’s character, who is determined to prove Manasvi’s innocence.

#Ajay Devgn