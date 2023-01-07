Manav Gohil aced a deep freezer sequence

Zee TV’s fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita focuses on the journey of Aparajita, played by Shweta Tiwari.

A doting mother of three daughters, Aparajita is preparing them for the rollercoaster ride called life after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) finds love outside of the marriage.

In the upcoming sequence Akshay (Manav) is stuck in a frozen truck. It was shot with dry ice to enhance the impact of the scene. Manav said, “The upcoming episodes of Main Hoon Aparajita will surely enthrall the viewers. When I was briefed about the scene, I was a little worried because I had to shoot the scene in a compact deep freezer truck. On top of it, the script required dry ice smoke, which is so uncomfortable, so it was difficult for me to shoot the scene. Nevertheless, I went ahead and finished the scene in five hours. It was indeed an experience to remember. As an actor, we get to experience new things every day, which only adds value to our craft.”