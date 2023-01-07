Manav Gohil aced a deep freezer sequence

Zee TV’s fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita focuses on the journey of Aparajita, played by Shweta Tiwari.
A doting mother of three daughters, Aparajita is preparing them for the rollercoaster ride called life after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) finds love outside of the marriage.
In the upcoming sequence Akshay (Manav) is stuck in a frozen truck. It was shot with dry ice to enhance the impact of the scene. Manav said, “The upcoming episodes of Main Hoon Aparajita will surely enthrall the viewers. When I was briefed about the scene, I was a little worried because I had to shoot the scene in a compact deep freezer truck. On top of it, the script required dry ice smoke, which is so uncomfortable, so it was difficult for me to shoot the scene. Nevertheless, I went ahead and finished the scene in five hours. It was indeed an experience to remember. As an actor, we get to experience new things every day, which only adds value to our craft.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...