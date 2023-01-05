Manav Gohil spent five hours in a deep freezer truck to shoot a scene

Mumbai, January 5
TV actor Manav Gohil, who is currently seen in the show 'Main Hoon Aparajita', revealed the challenges he faced while shooting for a scene in a deep freezer truck for about five hours.
He shared: "When I was briefed about the scene, I was a little worried because I had to shoot the scene in a compact deep freezer truck. On top of it, the script required dry ice smoke, which is so uncomfortable as it was a confined space, so it was difficult for me to shoot the scene." The show revolves around Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari) and her three daughters. In the coming episode, Akshay (Manav Gohil) will try to convince Aparajita to get their daughter Chhavi (Anushka Merchande) married to Veer.
However, she tries to expose Veer in front of Akshay through a video on her phone but Mohini (Shweta Gulati) pours water over the phone to destroy the evidence. Akshay takes the phone from Aparajita to get it repaired but Veer locks him inside a freezer truck so that he never comes to know the truth.
Manav added that although it was not easy for him to shoot the entire sequence that too for five hours, as an actor, he decided to make it possible.
"I like doing out of the box and extraordinary sequences. Nevertheless, I went ahead and finished the scene in 5 hours, it was indeed an experience to remember. As an actor, I can say we all get to experience new things every day, which only adds value to our craft," he concluded.
'Main Hoon Aparajita' airs on Zee TV.
IANS
