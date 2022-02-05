Mandira Bedi hosts post wedding party for newlywed Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 5

Mandira Bedi had thrown a post-wedding party for her bestie Mouni Roy, who recently got married to Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared stunning clicks posing with Mandira and hubby Suraj Nambiar, at the former’s abode. Alongside the pictures, Mouni wrote a sweet note, thanking Mandira for hosting a perfect dinner for them and their friends.

“My friends are one of my life's greatest treasures. Friends, that are loyal are always there to make you laugh when you are down, they are not afraid to help you avoid mistakes and they look out for your best interest. I love my friends.This one was hard to find, but it ll last a lifetime.. my dearest M thank you so so much for inviting us all to your home, make us laugh, cry, eat, make merry & dance the night away… you go beyond to make everything perfect…loved every sec of every minute.. WUVV YOU SILLY”, she wrote in her Instagram post.

Apart from the couple, Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami, Meet brothers and a few other celebrities also joined the celebrations.

The wedding ceremony was held in Goa with close family members and close relatives.