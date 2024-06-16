Mandira Bedi opens up on coping with husband’s sudden death

Mandira Bedi, who was recently seen in the limited miniseries The Railway Men, has opened up on her husband Raj Kaushal demise.
Raj Kaushal passed away in June 2021 due to a heart attack. The actress said that initially, she couldn’t talk about her husband without crying. She recently appeared on the Humans of Bombay podcast and shared that the first year after Raj’s death was the hardest for her. However, she mentioned that things are a bit easier for her now.
She said, “The only way out is through. Of course, my children and I think of him every day. It’s not like we’ve forgotten him. The first year was very, very, very, very hard. The first of everything is just impossible to deal with. The first birthday, the first anniversary, the first Diwali, the first Christmas, the first New Year. The second one is a little bit easier, the third one is a little bit easier.” She further mentioned that there are moments when the family remembers him because of a song. She revealed that she has undergone the therapy that she needed.
