Mandira Bedi opens up on coping with husband's sudden death: 'I have to support my family & myself'

Mumbai, June 15
Actress Mandira Bedi, who was recently seen in the limited miniseries ‘The Railway Men', has opened up on her husband Raj Kaushal demise.
Raj Kaushal passed away in June 2021 due to a heart attack. The actress said that initially, she couldn't talk about her husband without crying. She recently appeared on the ‘Humans of Bombay' podcast and shared that the first year after Raj's death was the hardest for her.
However, she mentioned that things are a bit easier for her now.
She said: “The only way out is through. Of course, my children and I think of him every day. It's not like we've forgotten him. The first year was very, very, very, very hard. The first of everything is just impossible to deal with. The first birthday, the first anniversary, the first Diwali, the first Christmas, the first New Year. The second one is a little bit easier, the third one is a little bit easier.”
She further mentioned that there are moments when the family remembers him because of a song. She revealed that she has undergone the therapy that she needed, and still does it if a need arises.
“As human beings, we are always a work in progress. What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn't. But I won't break down. I started working two months after it happened. I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children,” she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead as tempo traveller with 26 people falls into Alaknanda river on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway
Police say the victims of the accident were tourists on the ...
2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds
Accused Gaurav and one of victims pursued IELTS together at ...
8 Naxalites, STF jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
The gunfight broke out in Abhujmad forest area of Narayanpur...
Remove video recording of excise case court proceedings from social media: Delhi High Court to Sunita Kejriwal
In the video, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seen addressing a ...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress