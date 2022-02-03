Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

Just in case any of you missed Mouni Roy's wedding photos. Here Mandira Bedi shared a few unseen photos from Mouni's wedding.

Photo posted on Instagram by Mandira Bedi

Photo posted on Instagram by Mandira Bedi

Photo posted on Instagram by Mandira Bedi

Photo posted on Instagram by Mandira Bedi

Photo posted on Instagram by Mandira Bedi

Bedi captioned the photos: “Here’s looking at you, my loving and lovely friend.. beautiful inside and out.

Love you Mon! ❤️”