Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing bikini pictures with male friend, turns off comments post

Tribune Web Desk





Chandigarh, May 5

Actress-host Mandira Bedi faced backlash on social media for posting a bikini picture with a male friend on Instagram.

In one picture, a bikini-clad Mandira can be seen giving a tight hug to her male friend as they chill in the pool, for which she for trolled by users.

Sharing the pictures, Mandira wrote, “Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17!"

Soon after her inbox was flooded with not so good comments, which forced Mandira to turn her Instagram comments off on this particular post.

Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal in July last year.