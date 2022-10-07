Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' grosses over Rs 300 crore worldwide in a week

Chennai, October 7
Continuing its fantastic run in theatres, director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which is based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic of the same name, has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide in a week, its makers announced on Friday.
Lyca Productions, which has jointly produced the critically acclaimed superhit film along with director Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, on Friday tweeted, "Success beyond boundaries! Thank you for this tremendous response" and posted a motion poster that claimed that the film had grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide."
Success beyond boundaries!— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 7, 2022
Thank you for this tremendous response ❤️ 🔥#PS1 #PonniyinSelvan1 #ManiRatnam @arrahman @MadrasTalkies_ @LycaProductions @tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth pic.twitter.com/XMdztUnkGc
'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which has already entered history books by becoming the film with the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema, has been drawing huge crowds to the theatres, where it is having a strong run.
The film grossed Rs 80 crore on its very first day of release. In three days, that sum touched the Rs 200 crore mark. Now, the film has gone past the Rs 300 crore mark in a week's time.
'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which had triggered huge expectations, released last Friday much to the delight of the fans and received a thunderous welcome from audiences.
The film seems to have struck a chord with audiences of all age groups. In particular, the film has caught the attention of senior citizens as it is based on the literary classic.
'Ponniyin Selvan' is a brilliant story that is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Abstention from Xinjiang vote in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: MEA
Complete normalcy has not been restored along the line of ac...
Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Temporary measure aimed at solving labour shortage
India rescues 130 IT professionals from job racket in South East Asia
MEA asks youth not to fall for lucrative IT jobs in Thailand...
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan
On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab...