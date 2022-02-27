Maniesh Paul on being a part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg Tour

The star-studded event, Dabangg Tour, is highly anticipated for the performances by celebrities. Ever since its inception, while the faces of each show change, the two constants throughout have been Salman Khan and the host Maniesh Paul.

Having started in 2017, Dabangg Tour has had over 20 shows across the globe. From the US, Dubai, Hong Kong, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Riyadh to India, the event has featured many celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Guru Randhawa, Prabhu Deva to Aayush Sharma.

However, every show has constantly presented the camaraderie between the host Maniesh Paul and Salman Khan.

Talking about the same, Maniesh says, “Dabangg Tour is like a family ritual to me now, I’ve been a part of every show since the beginning, and getting together with Salman Bhai is always a pleasure. We have toured different nations, across different seasons with many celebrities, the vibe, and energy of the stage is totally exhilarating. We are performing in Dubai and I'm looking forward to it”