Maniesh Paul to lead a web show directed by Ritam Srivastav

Maniesh Paul has reportedly signed a web show directed by Raktanchal-fame Ritam Srivastav. The actor will be playing the lead in the project and the shooting will begin in Nainital soon. A source shares, “Maniesh Paul will floor everyone with this show.

While people know him for his comic timing, he will be unfolding the unseen aspect of his versatility by getting into the thriller-drama zone.”

With this project, Maniesh will mark his OTT debut. Along with this, he will soon be seen on the big screen with the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is helmed by Raj Mehta. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, and is scheduled to release on June 24.