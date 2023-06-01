Maniesh Paul will don multiple looks in his OTT debut, Rafuchakkar!

Jio Studios’ upcoming con drama Rafuchakkar’s teaser is out, and it stars Maniesh Paul, who is making his debut on OTT. The web series will drop on JioCinema on June 15 and will showcase Maniesh Paul in a role where he assumes multiple looks as a conman.
Maniesh says, “After Jugjugg Jeeyo, Rafuchakkar feels like the right step as an actor. I love the challenge of pushing my boundaries and moulding myself into different characters. And I have been fortunate enough to experiment with five characters in one for Rafuchakkar.”
The story witnesses cons performed by using modern technology, which will be juxtaposed against the use of modern investigation methods by the Crime Branch with the latest gadgets and tech. From face-mapping, deep fakes, and digital footprint mapping to also incorporating tried and tested old-school investigative style, the show is all about pulling out great acts of hustling.
Aksha Pardasany, who is playing a crime branch officer, says, “Working in Rafuchakkar has been an incredible journey for me as an actor. The opportunity to work on and bring this thrilling story to life has been exciting. “
Rafuchakkar, a con thriller drama, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Arjun Singgh Baran, and Kartk D. Nishandar (GSEAMS) and directed by Ritam Srivastav.
