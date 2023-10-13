Maninee De roped in for the show 'Udaariyaan'

Popular actress Maninee De will now be seen in the role of the cunning Baby bua in Colors’ show Udaariyaan. Looking forward to portraying the role, Maninee says, “There is a sense of comfort when one is working with a familiar team; that’s what makes you push the limits. I’m thrilled to be part of Udaariyaan, a show that has struck a chord with the audience for three seasons. It will be creatively enriching to embody the shrewd Baby bua, who takes control of the lives of those around her. I’ve been fortunate to have garnered the love of the audience in various roles and I hope they welcome my presence in this show.”