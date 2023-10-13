Maninee De roped in for the show 'Udaariyaan'

Popular actress Maninee De will now be seen in the role of the cunning Baby bua in Colors’ show Udaariyaan. Looking forward to portraying the role, Maninee says, “There is a sense of comfort when one is working with a familiar team; that’s what makes you push the limits. I’m thrilled to be part of Udaariyaan, a show that has struck a chord with the audience for three seasons. It will be creatively enriching to embody the shrewd Baby bua, who takes control of the lives of those around her. I’ve been fortunate to have garnered the love of the audience in various roles and I hope they welcome my presence in this show.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM