Manish joins Maitree cast

Zee TV’s show Maitree focuses on the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary).
While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship, it seems that destiny has other plans. After the 6-year leap, the dynamics of Maitree and Nandini’s relationship have changed drastically, and now the entry of Harsh (Samarth Jurel) is causing unintentional interference in Maitree’s life.
Manish Khanna is set to enter the show as Madan. Manish says, “Maitree is a really nice show; I am portraying the role of Madan, who is Harsh’s father. I have played the role of a father in my career, but this is the first time I am playing a Jyotish. I have learnt a few Sanskrit shlokas, and I hope the audience will accept me in this new avatar. I started shooting a couple of days ago. I must say that every team member is really nice and welcoming.”
