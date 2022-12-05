 Manish Malhotra rings in his birthday with Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar : The Tribune India

Manish Malhotra rings in his birthday with Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar

Manish Malhotra's staff too arranged a surprise celebration for him

Manish Malhotra rings in his birthday with Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar

Manish Malhotra with Kajol, Rekha, Raveena Tandon and Karan Johar. Instagram/officialraveenatandon



ANI

Mumbai, December 5

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 56 on Monday and he marked his special day with his close friends from the film industry.

On Thursday night, several members from the film industry including Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Kajol and Karan Johar came together at Manish's house to celebrate his birthday.

Raveena took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Manish's birthday bash at his residence.

In one of the images, Rekha, Raveena, Karan, screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar and magazine editor Jitesh Pillai are seen sharing smiles with Manish. Raveena also posted a selfie picture of hers with Manish in which she is seen sporting a grey long-sleeved top with blue jeans while Manish wore black shirt and black pants with matching shoes.

Alongside the pictures, Raveena also penned a heartfelt note for Manish.

"Happy Birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05 .. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you," she wrote.

Check out the photos

On Manish's birthday, a slew of Bollywood stars took to social media to extend their birthday greetings to him.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with Manish and wrote, "Happy birthday to me forever friend (heart emoji). My amazing Manish. Love you lots (heart emoji)." 

"Happiest birthday to the forever coolest! Just be the best person with the best heart. so lucky to work with you and be around your amazing energy. Love you Manish Malhotra," actor Ananya Panday wrote on Instagram Story.

Manish has been in the industry for over 30 years. He was conferred with Priyadarshini Memorial Award for his contribution to the fashion industry.

#Kajol #manish malhotra #raveena tandon #Rekha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

2
Diaspora

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

3
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

4
Punjab

Notice to Punjab Health Agency on EPF scam

5
Punjab

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

6
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

7
Himachal

Fly from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala from December 9

8
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

9
Impact Feature

Alpilean Weight Loss Supplement - Are Alpine Ice Hack Reviews Legit or Fake News?

10
Brand Connect

Divinity Keto Gummies Reviews - Is Divinity Labs Keto ACV Gummies Scam or Legit?

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Top News

Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Pollsters predict who will win Gujarat, Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

Voting for final phase of Gujarat polls ends, counting of vo...

‘Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished’, says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor manufacture and trade

‘Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished’, says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor manufacture and trade

‘You (government) are only filing FIRs, but according to you...

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat polls: 59 pc turnout till 5 pm on 93 Assembly seats in Phase 2; PM Modi, Amit Shah cast votes

Final voting figure expected to rise further as collecting d...

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

BJP ruling civic bodies since 2007, won 181 of total 270 mun...

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...


Cities

View All

Drone carrying heroin recovered in Punjab’s Amritsar; cross-border smuggling attempt foiled

Drone carrying heroin recovered in Punjab’s Amritsar; cross-border smuggling attempt foiled

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death in Amritsar district

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll