Manisha Koirala recalls Khamoshi: The Musical as Salman attends Heeramandi premiere

Manisha Koirala took a trip down memory lane and recalled her 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical after Bollywood star Salman Khan attended the premiere of her upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
Manisha took to Instagram and re-shared a post from her fan club featuring a picture of herself and Salman from the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and a photograph of the Dabangg actor from the premiere.
The post was captioned, “Heeramandi, Khamoshi. Raj at Annie’s screening. 1996 and 2024.”
Khamoshi: The Musical was a romantic drama film, which also stars Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas. Touted as one of the best in Hindi cinema, the film follows the story of Annie, a hearing and speech-impaired couple’s daughter, who meets Raj, bringing music and love into her life.
The film marked the directorial debut of Bhansali, who is now venturing into the world of web with Heeramandi, narrating the lives of tawaifs in Lahore during the Indian Independence movement against the British Raj.
