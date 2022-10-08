Manit Joura’s role in Naagin 6 comes to an end

Manit Joura is a popular name in the television industry and is presently seen playing the role of Rishabh Luthra in daily soap Kundali Bhagya. Along with this show, Manit was also a part of another top-rated show, Naagin 6.

In one of the recent episodes, his character, Professor, dies. His character received much love from audiences and the actor was seen since the very first episode.

Manit says, “Goodbyes are always difficult but every good thing has to end. Professor’s character will always be special for me. It was also an amazing experience to have worked with Tejasswi Prakash because she’s a gem of a person. She makes people so comfortable. Being a part of such a big franchise as Naagin has been a privilege. I was a little apprehensive while signing on to Naagin because of the name and look of the Professor but when I did do it, the audience accepted the character and showered a lot of love. So, I’m very happy with the outcome and I’m going back with a very happy feeling.”