Manmeet Singh shares first picture of Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani after their wedding

Singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani on Friday. The intimate wedding took place in the presence of family and close friends in London.

Manmeet Singh of Meet Brothers, who attended the wedding, took to his Instagram handle and shared the first picture of the bride and the groom. Manmeet wrote, “May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you..Newlyweds…”

Kanika made a stunning bride in a heavily embellished pink-hued lehenga paired with a matching choli and a dupatta with a broad zari border. She accessorised her look with a wide choker, a neckpiece with red stone and matching earrings. The groom on the other hand, opted for a white bandhgala suit and paired it with a turban.