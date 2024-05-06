Mannara Chopra loves Indian wear during summer because it feels so comfortable

IANS

Mumbai, May 6

Actress Mannara Chopra likes to keep her fashion choices “easy” and opts for Indian wear over western outfits because she finds it comfortable.

Talking about her preference between Indian and western attire, Mannara said, “I prefer Indian (wear) because it is comfortable for the summers. Just wear a nice Lucknowi kurti with jeans and juttis. I love it.”

Mannara likes to keep her fashion “easy and cool”.

“(I) Just keep it easy, breezy and cool. Don’t overdo it. Just keep it minimalistic,” she said.

The actress, who gained the spotlight with the 17th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, does not follow a complex beauty regimen.

“My go-to beauty regime is simple. I apply a basic rose face wash and use this cream which my mother and grandmother have been using.

“It’s an oily cream. Just apply it all over your face, switch on the AC, and sleep, and then the next day, you’re all fresh and rejuvenated,” said the actress, who walked the runway for designer Sandhya Shah at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

The actress also shared that on a lazy day, if she goes out, she styles herself in a bun, sneakers, track pants, and a shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

