Manoj Bajpayee opens up on falling in love with wife Shabana Raza

Manoj Bajpayee, in a recent media interaction, opened up about falling in love with his wife Shabana Raza, who goes by the screen name of Neha.

Admitting that he is not a romantic person at all, Manoj revealed that it was “love at first sight” for him. Manoj shared that he crossed paths with Shabana at Hansal Mehta’s party and was left in awe of her.

Sharing details about the special evening, Manoj said, “I was completely mesmerised. Not only with her beauty but also with the fact that she came to such a big party with oiled hair and didn’t care about what others were going to say. The real person inside her really impressed me more than her beauty.”

More talks and meetings followed and the couple got hitched in 2006. Sharing his thoughts on love, Manoj stated that love is difficult and that one has to shed ego and arrogance for a solid relationship like marriage.