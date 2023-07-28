Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai starts shooting for Silence 2

ANI

The makers of Silence 2 on Thursday unveiled an interesting update of the second season of the show.

Taking to Instagram, official page of Zee5 shared the post that the show is coming soon and captioned it, “Silence! Silence! Silence! Something is coming up. #Silence2onZEE5.” The film, which is being directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and stars Manoj Bajpayee, a national award-winning actor, will be a suspenseful whodunit that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The incomparable Manoj Bajpayee returns to the role of ACP Avinash. Apart from him, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh will be seen in pivotal roles in the show.

Peeling back the layers of a complex web of deceit, lies, and hidden truths, ACP Avinash embarks on an investigation into the mysterious death of a prominent woman in the first book. The audience is led on an intense journey that culminates in a startling revelation as the suspense grows.

The filmmakers promise yet another captivating story in Silence 2, complete with darker secrets and shocking turns. Each scene in Silence will contain a clue, making it difficult for viewers to put the puzzle together as the story develops. Manoj said, “I am thrilled and exhilarated to bring back the second installment of Silence for the audience. The love and appreciation I had received for this role have been truly overwhelming, and it motivates me to deliver my best with this new project.

#Instagram