Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's The Family Man Season 2 turns two

ANI

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu- starrer series The Family Man Season 2 turned two on Sunday.

Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, the show premiered on the Prime Video and was declared a super hit.

The Family Man is an edgy action-thriller. It tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency(NIA).

Manoj, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, garnered immense appreciation for essaying the role of Srikant. Apart from him, Samantha also received a lot of appreciation for her negative role in the show. It also starred Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.