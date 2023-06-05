Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's The Family Man Season 2 turns two

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu- starrer series The Family Man Season 2 turned two on Sunday.
Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, the show premiered on the Prime Video and was declared a super hit.
The Family Man is an edgy action-thriller. It tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency(NIA).
Manoj, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, garnered immense appreciation for essaying the role of Srikant. Apart from him, Samantha also received a lot of appreciation for her negative role in the show. It also starred Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns
No decision was reached at the meeting, said a source
Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Focus on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and th...
Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested
Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...
Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti
The SDRF team found the body of female pilgrim, Kamaljit Kau...
Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore
Puri Vande Bharat passes through accident site after tracks ...