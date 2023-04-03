Manoj Bajpayee talks about History TV18’s documentary The Vial: India’s Covid Vaccine Journey

What motivated you to take up the documentary, The Vial: India’s Covid Vaccine Journey?

There were three reasons that inspired me to be a part of The Vial: India’s Covid Vaccine Journey. Firstly, it was the unwavering conviction of the producers, director and channel that impressed me. Secondly, the documentary aimed to shed light on the pandemic that we all have experienced. Also, I wanted to pay homage to the health workers and scientists, who worked tirelessly to develop vaccines across all regions. Lastly, I was keen to work in this field as a way of showing my support and appreciation towards these individuals.

Can you provide us with some insight into the documentary and what the audience can expect from it?

This documentary primarily focuses on how the vaccine was developed and sheds light on the people who dedicated themselves tirelessly, day and night, putting aside their families and personal lives for the cause. Viewers can expect a captivating narrative that brings to life the tough times that we all have lived through.

Can you discuss the most difficult aspect of creating this documentary?

The most challenging part was memorising all the information and lines that were required of me as an actor as well as narrator. However, having already worked in two documentaries, Secrets of Sinauli and Kohinoor, I was familiar with the narration aspect.

How do you prepare for such roles?

I have my own method that involves reading the script, attending workshops, rehearsals, and delving into the character’s backstory. Having a background in theatre has been a significant advantage for me, as it has given me the opportunity to hone my skills over years. I believe that a lot of hard work and commitment is required to prepare for a challenging role.

Do you prefer commercial or independent cinema?

I do not prefer one over the other. For me, what matters most is the story. I find it challenging to work in formulaic films where I already know the beginning, middle and end. I believe that the story should be unique, and the character something like the audiences have not seen before.

Your work has been part of TV shows, films and web series, which format entices you the most?

It’s not the format that entices me, but a good script. It doesn’t matter to me where the work is shown —whether it’s on TV, a film or web series — if the script is good. What entices me is the opportunity to do good work, the platform or medium is irrelevant. My recent release Gulmohar has been well received. Now, I am hoping people will like The Vial too.