Manoj Bajpayee’s mother passes away

Manoj Bajyapee’s mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday (December 8). She was 80. She was keeping ill since almost a month and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Bajpayee’s publicist said in a statement: “Geeta Devi was 80 years old and she was not well for the past 20 days. Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She died in Max Pushpanjali Hospital. Geeta Devi was Manoj Bajpayee’s pillar of strength...” — TMS