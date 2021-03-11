Manoj Bajpayee’s poem ‘Bhagwan Aur Khuda’ about communal harmony makes a comeback on social media

Manoj Bajpayee’s poem ‘Bhagwan Aur Khuda’ about communal harmony makes a comeback on social media

Manoj Bajpayee.

PTI

Mumbai, April 22

A 2020 poem, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as the narrator, has struck a chord on social media with its message of communal harmony, and filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who had conceptualised it, says it is great to see poem's message reach the people in the current times.

Titled "Bhagwan Aur Khuda", the two minute long poem addresses the ineffectiveness of conflict between religions as Bajpayee says, "Bhagwaan aur Khuda aapas mein baat kar rahe thhe Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulaqaat kar rahe thhe, ki haath jode huye ho ya dua me uthe, koi farak nhi padta hai. (Bhagwaan and Khuda met each other at a square between a temple and a mosque, whether you fold your hands or open your palms for prayer, it really doesn't matter)."

Zaveri had originally put out the video back in May 2020 at the height of coronavirus-induced lockdown in India.

But at the time when communal incidents have been reported in states like Madhya Pradesh, Guajarat and national capital New Delhi, the poem is once again finding resonance among the social media users, who are praising its message of peace and harmony.

According to Zaveri, the video has resurfaced again due to some "unfortunate incidents" and that's why even he shared it on his Twitter handle.

"It is great to see it (poem) becoming so relevant (again). There have been unfortunate incidents where people of two communities have clashed and that has made this video relevant,” the filmmaker told PTI.

“And people came out to say that people from neither community want disharmony or discord amongst each other. Hindus and Muslims have lived in peace and that is what's the message that the poem tries to give,” he added.

Zaveri, best known for directing commercial entertainers like “Satyameva Jayate”, “Marjaavaan” and “Satyameva Jayate 2”, said the scenario during the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020 propelled him to pen his thoughts about humanity.

"I first thought about the poem in 2020 and it was released in May in the same year. The pandemic had begun and there was uncertainty and I wanted to give a positive message about humanity.

"I guess because of recent events, it struck a chord somewhere stronger now and it got the video back into notice. It is a simple video. It doesn't blame anyone or point fingers at anyone and rather says why can't we co-exist in harmony,” Zaveri told PTI.

The director said through the medium of Bhagwaan aur Khuda, he has made an attempt to communicate that we all are one.

Zaveri credits Bajpayee for recognising and helping him bring a new side of his personality to people.

“This has shown a new side of me and the amount of appreciation I have got is a lot. I am grateful to Manoj sir for lending his voice for something poignant and powerful. It meant a lot to me,” he added.

Ask him if he plans to write another poem, the filmmaker replied, “Never say never (about writing another poem) as this thought came out of the blue, so if anything comes, I will do it.”

The poem "Bhagwan Aur Khuda" happens to be the director's second poem, after John Abraham recited his first poem "Mera Bharat Mahaan", about lauding the spirit of India -- penned by Zaveri.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today