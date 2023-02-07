Manoj Bajpayee's video about 'returning with family on Holi' has fans guessing if The Family Man is back with season 3

Mumbai, February 7
National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his works in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'The Family Man' and several others, dropped a curiosity bomb on his social media on Tuesday.
Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself in which he is talking to the camera. The actor penned the caption as, "'Family' ke saath aa raha hoon...swagat nahin karoge humara?" In the video, he says, "Hello, hello hello, kaise hain aap sab? Bahut time ho gaya, nahi? Meri baat gaur se suniye. Iss Holi, apki family ke liye laa raha hoon apni family le kar. Stay tuned."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
The video has catapulted the fans of the actor and the streaming series into a frenzy. Netizens are chuffed with the return of the 'The Family Man'.
Soon after the video was dropped, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the show. "Can't wait for season 3," wrote one fan.
Another commented, "Master piece is coming." A third fan added, "Shree Kant Tiwari is coming." Besides Bajpayee, 'The Family Man 1' and 'The Family Man 2' had featured Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shreya Dhanwanthary.
The series was created by Raj & DK 2. Besides 'The Family Man 3', the duo has three more shows in the works. The soon-to-release web series 'Farzi', which is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.
They are presently shooting for their next, 'Guns and Gulaabs', which features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav. They also have Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer 'Citadel' in the pipeline.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet
Gory details of crime emerge, Delhi court takes cognisance o...
Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation
Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said Northern Command is in a hig...
India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani's rise: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi was speaking for the first time in the House af...
‘Amethi showed you magic’, counters Smriti Irani after Rahul says Adani’s fortunes rose ‘by magic’
Union minister hits back after Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Adani and...
Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge
She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning