Manoj enters ‘Mere Sai’

Sony Television’s Mere Sai—Shraddha Aur Saburi has time and again impacted it’s viewers with emotional and poignant messages. The show also brings in different tracks to impart Sai’s teachings and joining the cast will be celebrated actor Manoj Kolhatkar, who has been roped-in to play an important and interesting character named Balwant Kulkarni.
Balwant is a high-ranking government official, who has been transferred to Shirdi. Manoj says, “I am elated to be a part of Mere Sai, which is loved and adored by many. I have been a huge fan of the show since its inception. Even if I have to play the bad guy, I enjoy highlighting the problems of society through my character.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...