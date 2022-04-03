Manoj enters ‘Mere Sai’

Sony Television’s Mere Sai—Shraddha Aur Saburi has time and again impacted it’s viewers with emotional and poignant messages. The show also brings in different tracks to impart Sai’s teachings and joining the cast will be celebrated actor Manoj Kolhatkar, who has been roped-in to play an important and interesting character named Balwant Kulkarni.

Balwant is a high-ranking government official, who has been transferred to Shirdi. Manoj says, “I am elated to be a part of Mere Sai, which is loved and adored by many. I have been a huge fan of the show since its inception. Even if I have to play the bad guy, I enjoy highlighting the problems of society through my character.”