Mansi in a negative role

While popular actor Ulka Gupta and heartthrob Karan Vohra will be playing leads in Zee TV’s upcoming show Main Hoon Saath Tere, featuring alongside them will be prominent television actress Mansi Srivastava. She will be seen playing Aryaman’s sister, Raina. Although she is the youngest daughter of the Bundela family, she is very ambitious and works hard to achieve her goals. But she despises Aryaman and doesn’t want him to own any part of the Bundela property, as he is the son from her father’s second marriage. Her character in the show will be the source of a lot of conflict and complications in Aryaman’s life.
Says Mansi, “I am back on Zee TV after my stint in Kundali Bhagya, and my role in Main Hoon Saath Tere is even more exciting. My character, Raina, will keep the audience on the edge of their seats with her wickedness. The look is classy and sharp with straight, silky hair and designer sarees. ”
