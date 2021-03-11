Mantra, who calls himself a storyteller, talks about podcasts and his upcoming projects

What prompted you to make the podcast Batman Ek Chakravyuh, the Hindi adaptation of Batman?

When Spotify told us about their collaboration with DC for Batman, I knew this was going to be big. It was going to be exciting bringing Batman to the world of audio. The Hindi adaptation was done keeping in mind the Indian sensibilities and at the same time not disturbing the basic fabric of Gotham City.

How was it directing notable actors like Amit Sadh, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Sharib Hashmi?

Amit Sadh as Batman worked for me in a lot of ways; not only did I get a wonderful and generous actor who gives it his all, but I also got a friend for life. Shweta Tripathi Sharma is family, I have seen her grow as an actor over the years. Her sincerity as Barbara Gordon keeps you hooked. Sharib Hashmi’s eccentricity was perfect for the character of Riddler.

How did you get Rajat Kapoor and Sarika on board for this show?

Rajat Kapoor had called to cast me in his upcoming film, but instead I presented the idea of him playing Thomas Wayne. Sarika ji and I have been discussing audio plays for years now. She has a vibe within herself and knows the world of Batman better than most.

Who are the other key actors in the show?

Danish Hussain is playing Alfred and Pooja Gor is Vicki Vale. Vrajesh Hirjee, Anangsha Biswas, Ashwin Mushran and Aseem Hatangady, all supported me in recreating Gotham City in Andheri (Mumbai).

Talking about superheroes, which is your favourite superhero character and why?

I grew up reading a lot of Indian and International Comics, and I was obsessed with Super Commando Dhruv and Nagraj from India, and Phantom or Mandrake from the West. Although over the years it has been Batman all the way, and especially the villains of Gotham.

How do you think podcasts are different from radio shows?

I have spent over 20 years on radio and strongly believe in its power. While I draw my learning from radio, podcast is the future. And I particularly enjoy creating audio fiction or audio cinema. This way one can imagine their own film in the minds while listening to an audio play.

Which podcasts do better amongst listeners?

There are different audiences that consume various genres. But with my personal experience, I’d say thriller works best with the audience. True crime is one of the most popular genres in the world of podcasts.

Any plans to go beyond podcasts and make films or shows?

We do have plans of expanding our horizon from podcasts to video and films, eventually.

On the acting front, you were last seen in movie Rashmi Rocket. Tell us about your upcoming projects…

I have finished shooting for two web series, which are bound to release by the end of 2022. It is too early to talk about them at this point.

What is the most valuable thing you’ve learnt in your professional journey?

I have been on both sides of the mike; as an artiste and now as a director. I am here to tell a story because that is who I am, a storyteller. All you need is imagination to create unique possibilities and convince the listeners.

