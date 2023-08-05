Manuj Sharma talks about his upcoming web series, Guns and Gulaabs

Manuj Sharma and Rajkumar Rao are set to be part of the upcoming web series, Guns and Gulaabs. The show is created by Raj and DK. It is scheduled to release on August 18.

Taking about his experience, Manuj says, “Being a part of the Raj & DK directorial has been an incredible experience. Their creative vision and storytelling skills have provided a fantastic platform for me to showcase my talent. Working with Rajkummar Rao adds an extra layer of excitement to the series. I’m truly thrilled for the audience to see what we’ve crafted together in this show, and I’m really waiting to see their response.”