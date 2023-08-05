Manuj Sharma talks about his upcoming web series, Guns and Gulaabs

Manuj Sharma and Rajkumar Rao are set to be part of the upcoming web series, Guns and Gulaabs. The show is created by Raj and DK. It is scheduled to release on August 18.
Taking about his experience, Manuj says, “Being a part of the Raj & DK directorial has been an incredible experience. Their creative vision and storytelling skills have provided a fantastic platform for me to showcase my talent. Working with Rajkummar Rao adds an extra layer of excitement to the series. I’m truly thrilled for the audience to see what we’ve crafted together in this show, and I’m really waiting to see their response.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby