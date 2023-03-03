Manushi Chhillar joins Varun Tej's aerial action VT 13

ANI
Mumbai, March 3
Actor Manushi Chhillar is all set to star opposite actor Varun Tej in the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'VT 13'.
Taking to Instagram, Manushi shared an announcement video which she captioned, "Here's to those who touch the sky with glory Excited to be teaming up with @varunkonidela7 in #VT13."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited.
Based on true incidents, the makers have now begun the shooting of the film.
'VT 13' marks the debut of the former Miss World in Telugu cinema.
Soon after Manushi shared the news on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Welcome to the Telugu film industry," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "All the best queen."
A fan wrote, "Wishing you lots of luck!!" Manushi marked her acting debut alongside actor Akshay Kumar in the period action drama film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.
She will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tehran' opposite actor John Abraham.
The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail
CBI had arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening
Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict
On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad