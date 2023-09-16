Manushi Chhillar says Terence Lewis introduced her to contemporary dance style

IANS

The upcoming episode of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 3 will see Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar promote their film The Great Indian Family. One of the most memorable acts will be of contestant Samarpan Lama on the Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.

Manushi will praise the act, saying, “Your body effortlessly matched with the changing rhythm and beats of the song, showcasing your remarkable ability to catch the tune. Your ability to adapt and change your pace was truly impressive. What I admire most in dancers is their extraordinary neuromuscular coordination and precise control over bodies and in Samarpan, I witnessed that exceptional level of control. You are not just an incredible dancer, but also incredibly cute and endearing.”

Manushi added: “I have watched Terence Lewis perform contemporary dance on television, and he introduced me to this captivating dance form. And today, Samarpan’s performance brought back memories of Terence’s artistry.”

Judge Terence will also commend Samarpan’s act, saying, “Years ago, before I was recognised on television, we laid the foundation for contemporary dance. A decade later, I wondered who would carry this dance form forward. But watching you, I feel like Dronacharya and you are my Arjun.”

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

