Manya Pathak makes a dazzling debut at Cannes red carpet

Manya Pathak, who is known for her role in Zee TV’s show Dilli Darlings, was last seen in movie Dvand on MX Player. The actress is now making headlines for her debut at Cannes 2022.
Manya launched the poster of her upcoming movie Pratyantar at Cannes Global Short Film Awards Gala and Luxury Fashion Show. She looked stunning in a gown by designer Anjali Phougat.
Talking about her Cannes debut, Manya says, “This is such a big moment for me to represent my country and cinema at one of the biggest world stages. I am so happy to see our representation here at Cannes and I cannot be prouder than this. I’m living my dream. This is a Cinderella moment for me.”
The actress has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline, including a South movie and a big banner OTT release.
