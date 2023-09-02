 ‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76 : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • ‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

He landed at No 13 in Forbes' America’s Richest Celebrities in 2016 with net worth of USD 550 million

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett. Reuters file photo



AP

New York, September 2

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularised beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The statement did not say where Buffett died or give a cause of death. Illness had forced him to reschedule concerts in May and Buffett acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized, but provided no specifics.

“Margaritaville”, released on February 14, 1977, quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a state of mind for those ”wastin' away”, an excuse for a life of low-key fun and escapism for those “growing older, but not up”.

The song is the unhurried portrait of a loafer on his front porch, watching tourists sunbathe while a pot of shrimp is beginning to boil. The singer has a new tattoo, a likely hangover and regrets over a lost love. Somewhere there is a misplaced salt shaker.

“What seems like a simple ditty about getting blotto and mending a broken heart turns out to be a profound meditation on the often painful inertia of beach dwelling,” Spin magazine wrote in 2021.

“The tourists come and go, one group indistinguishable from the other. Waves crest and break whether somebody is there to witness it or not. Everything that means anything has already happened and you're not even sure when.”

The song — from the album “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” — spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No 8. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its cultural and historic significance, became a karaoke standard and helped brand Key West, Florida, as a distinct sound of music and a destination known the world over.

“There was no such place as Margaritaville," Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021.

“It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach.”

The song soon inspired restaurants and resorts, turning Buffett’s alleged desire for the simplicity of island life into a multi-million brand. He landed at No 13 in Forbes' America’s Richest Celebrities in 2016 with a net worth of USD 550 million.

#United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

2
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

3
Himachal

Himachal Congress files police complaint over CM Sukhu’s health rumours

4
Haryana

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

5
Haryana

Former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar appointed Chief Principal Secretary to Haryana CM

6
Punjab

Panchayat dissolution file bore Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's sign too

7
India

G20 Summit: 450 CRPF drivers to steer left-hand driven, bullet-resistant VIP cars

8
Science Technology

Moon conquered, ISRO all set for Sun mission with Aditya launch on September 2

9
Business

Utility vehicles drive auto sales in August

10
Himachal

Three Himachal towns record highest single-day rainfall in August, state logs 4 per cent deficit

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months, to be absorbed immediately: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months; 586 new...

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Asia Cup: Rain stops play with India reaching 15 for no loss

India won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in thei...

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

It is emblematic of the evolving relation between Indian and...

Aditya L1 solar mission Live updates: Aditya L1 solar mission launched

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the ...

Aditya-L1 spacecraft separates from launch vehicle, proceeds towards the Sun: ISRO

Aditya-L1 spacecraft separates from launch vehicle, proceeds towards the sun: ISRO

It will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from earth, d...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3