Margot Robbie to develop movie on board game, Monopoly

Fresh off the success of Barbie, Hollywood star Margot Robbie is developing a film based on the popular board game Monopoly.
The actor-producer, who runs the banner LuckyChap, has partnered with Hasbro and Lionsgate to bring the project alive on the big screen. Lionsgate extended the development rights to the board game with its purchase of eOne, which was completed in December 2023.
As per the studio, Monopoly is the world’s most popular board game brand, with 99 per cent global awareness, and is available in more than 100 countries across the globe, selling nearly half-a-billion copies going back to 1935.
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson announced the film at CinemaCon, the annual movie theatre trade show, currently taking place in Las Vegas.
Robbie, and her company LuckyChap, which she formed with her husband Tom Ackerley, most recently developed Barbie, the feature film based on the iconic doll. The film, which was released in theatres in July 2023, amassed over USD 1.4 billion in worldwide collection.
