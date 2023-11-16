Mariah Carey talks about her favourite Christmas songs, movies

ANI

Washington, November 16

American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor Mariah Carey has spoken about all the Christmas things she's "obsessed" with.

She recently appeared on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' and talked about her favourite Christmas movies and songs- outside of her own hits 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and 'Oh Santa!', reported 'People' magazine.

"My favourite all-time Christmas song is Nat King Cole's version of [The] Christmas Song -- that's my favourite," Carey, 54, told host Jennifer Hudson who noted, "That was my grandmother's favourite." She added that she doesn't "let anybody listen to anything but Christmas music" when she celebrates the holiday -- and even the "movies have to be Christmas-related." "Do you have a favourite Christmas movie?" Hudson asked.

Here's a clip from the show:

"Well, I enjoy 'Elf'. "I have to say that," Carey admitted. "Then there's the original 'Miracle on 34th Street', which I like." It's an older one, but it has something special about it." Hudson noted that her own favourite is 'Home Alone'. "Yes, everybody loves Home Alone!" Carey said.

However, the 'Emotions' singer's Christmas spirit extends beyond music and films. Carey also stated that she enjoys making her home feel festive, which includes having many Christmas trees throughout her home.

Mariah Carey shares Christmas wishes on Instagram:

"In the main part of the house, there will be a nice, tall Christmas tree with gold and silver -- not actual gold," Carey explained. "Then I have a smaller multicolored-lights tree, like the Charlie Brown tree, with some ornaments that my fans made for me and different stuff like that."

She and her family also shoot "little pictures" in the form of Polaroids and "put them on the tree" -- and she even cooks for the holidays, despite the fact that "nobody believes me." "I cook Italian food on the 23rd, because my father had a recipe for linguine with white clam sauce that he left for me before he passed away. It's very good," said the five-time Grammy winner.

"I make that and some other things." "I do a traditional Christmas dinner, and I help. I'm not there doing everything alone. I'm not gonna say that. But I do add a little bit of seasoning," Carey added, reported People.

