Mark your cultural calendar 2023 as tricity gears up to keep you engaged with a host of activities

Lucky Ali to perform in Chandigarh



Mona

After two years of no shows or hardly any shows, 2023 is off to a new start. Just as our city steps into the New Year with the sun acting pricey, the stars are here to spread some warmth with their performances.

Dil Ki Baat With Javed Akhtar

Homage to Ghalib

Amongst the very firsts we have Piyush Mishra who comes with Ballimaaraan - The Piyush Mishra Project on January 14. The band Ballimaaraan is a musical homage to the doyen of Urdu poetry Mirza Ghalib. The lyrics are penned by Piyush Mishra. On at Elante Mall, Chandigarh.

Heart-to-heart

Soon follows Dil Ki Baat With Javed Akhtar. A session of poems, nazms and stories by the celebrated poet, lyricist, screenwriter, who has given hit numbers in films like Lagaan, Border and 1942: A Love Story. is scheduled for January 29 at 7pm at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula.

Painting exhibitions will keep art lovers engaged

Lucky us!

Music lovers are in for a treat. O Sanam sensation Lucky Ali brings The Lucky Ali Live concert to Chandigarh on January 15 at HSVP Shivalik Country Club, Sector 1, Panchkula. The concert shall have Ali’s signature O Sanam, Tu Kaun Hai, and Bollywood hits like Ek Pal Ka Jeena.

Another pop sensation who keeps a date with City Beautiful on February 11 is Darshan Raval. There is Jashnn The Band and Western Ghats due to perform on January 14 and January 28, respectively, at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Rosy days ahead

If the January enjoys a celeb footfall, city’s much-loved Rose Festival knocks at its door on February 17 at the Rose Garden in Sector 16. The three-day festival shall have its popular chopper ride return after a gap of two years. Rose Festival’s 2023 edition shall also have a light-and-sound show, musical and stand-up comedy nights besides its regular competitions during the festival.

Matter of art

Chandigarh prides itself by keeping art lovers engaged with a number of events around the year, offering some scintillating cultural shows, art exhibitions, musical performances and festivals.

Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi will hold a photography exhibition titled, Travellers Footprints by Surbhi, at the Under Pass, Sector 16-17 from January 14 to January 20. Sangam, an exhibition of water colours, shall have artworks from artists Vikrant Shitole, Sikander Singh, Nishikant Palande and Achintya Hazra. This will open on January 27 and conclude on January 29 at CLKA Art Gallery -38.

CLKA has an art exhibition by contemporary Indian artists and an audio-visual presentation by renowned artist Jagan Nath Panda lined up for February 16. The Annual Art Exhibition is due from March 22, a mega event that includes awards to eminent artistes. The Chandigarh Sahitya Kala Akademi kick starts with a national seminar on the Role Of Women In Freedom Struggle. It will be followed up by a trilingual Kavi Sammelan and Annual Awaz function in February. March sees a National Poets Meet. Towards the end of March there will be a national seminar on the Changing Trends In Literature.

Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi has Annual Art Exhibition, artist residencies and workshops to fill their year-round calendar.

Performing art

Pracheen Kala Kendra shall hold their monthly Baithaks. From March 17 to 19, the Kendra is set for the 52nd All- India Bhaskar Rao Nritya And Sangeet Samelan. Cinema lovers are in for a treat as Sikhlens: Sikh Arts & Film Festival brings over 20 films from all over the world on February 25 at Tagore Theatre. The theatre scene is as eclectic if not more. Theatre For Theatre will hold seven theatre festivals through the year starting with Basant National Theatre Festival. A 10-day Clowning workshop by Gurinder Kumar and Sukhmani Kohli will be organised from February 1. Akvarious Productions will bring a play, Dekh Behen, at Tagore Theatre on January 29. Durga Das Foundation will bring One on One, a medley of short sketches in April.

