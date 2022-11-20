Marrying hip-hop with Punjabi folk, famous Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed says the mantra to succeed is ‘be true to oneself’

Nonika Singh

uch before Pasoori united fans from India and Pakistan in a heartening gesture of bonhomie in Australia, famous Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed reminds us there have been several similar magical moments.

Music knows no borders...Time and again artistes from the neighbouring countries have proven so. Bilal’s chartbuster Baari, for instance, saw fans from both sides of the Radcliff Line post flags of both nations with heart emojis. Not surprising, Bilal is adamant that art should be kept separate from politics. Rather he has no hesitation in stating “As much as 70 per cent of my fan-base is in India.” And it was in India that his song Teri Khair Mangdi, used in the Hindi film Baar Baar Dekho, catapulted him higher on fandom meter. He recalls, “It was indeed a high. Not only is Katrina Kaif, on whom the song was picturised one of my favourite actresses, but producer Karan Johar is such a big name. Many Pakistani artistes like Atif Aslam have achieved so much through Bollywood.”

He sure misses those days when there was no embargo on artistes from Pakistan in Bollywood. But he continues to collaborate with Indian artistes. Apart from creating songs with Neha Kakkar, his recent song Umbrella too includes an Indo-Canadian artiste — Fateh Singh. Yet another interesting rather ‘unexpected’ collaboration with Indian musical counterpart is in the pipeline. Though he would like to keep the name of the Indian artiste under wraps as of now, he is open to revealing his favourite singers.

Arijit Singh, for whom he would love to compose, tops the list, Kailash Kher follows suit. In the Punjabi galaxy, this singer from Pakistan’s Punjab has many a favourite. Punjabi music might not be as big a rage in Pakistan as in India, but singers like him are trying their level best to keep Punjabi folk alive. Marrying hip-hop with Punjabi folk has always been his USP.

Blessing in disguise

The challenge for an independent artiste is in a way ‘a blessing in disguise.’ He elucidates, “It’s so easy to record a song as a playback singer. You have the best composer, writer and production house doing the job for you. And you simply lend your voice. But as an independent artiste, one has to look at all the creative aspects; compose, record and write lyrics. But that is the beauty of it all.” A singer should write his own songs, it’s a lesson he learnt early in life. “The inspiration to pen lyrics,” he avers, “can come from anywhere, anytime; while driving, having a shower, playing the piano. I also get inspired by shayars.”

Writing according to him is a great talent and when he pores over the poetic wisdom of greats, like Ahmed Faraz, he is simply awestruck. Those who are bowled over by his songs, like Baari and Adhi Adhi Raat, and also dub him as a ‘master of heartbreak songs’, he has a counter and a rational explanation. For one, he is no lovelorn lover talking about broken hearts alone. Rather, he has written songs on different subjects, like Lethal Combination and No Makeup.

On the weight of success and expectations, he has a ready repartee, “I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and if he can feel the pressure, who am I?” On a more serious note, he explains, “In the beginning you have nothing to lose. But when your first song is a worldwide hit, fans expect you to churn out similar kind of numbers without realising that you have evolved with time. The trick is to be true to oneself.” Ten years from now he would like to be ‘fearlessly myself’. For now music is life and if AP Dhillon’s song is on his playlist, he also listens to his upcoming album, which shall be out in December.

Ties with Moosewala

As one remembers Bilal’s heartfelt tribute for Sidhu Moosewala, Bilal shares how both were composing a song together, “After his tragic death which shook me and entire Pakistan, I don’t have the audacity to talk about the song with his family.”