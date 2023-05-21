 Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes : The Tribune India

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Scorsese took the stage and spoke to the audience after the screening

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Leonardo DiCapri, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. ANI



ANI

Cannes, May 21

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film stars legendary actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, joining Scorsese for the first screening were his frequent collaborators and stars De Niro and DiCaprio, as well as Gladstone, who received some of the heartiest cheers and applause in the ovation that followed the 3-hour and 26-minute screening of the pic, which started 40 minutes later than scheduled inside the Grande Theatre Lumiere.

Scorsese took the stage and spoke to the audience after the screening.

Check out their pictures:

"It's taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us, shooting out there ... there was lots of grass -- I'm a New Yorker, he said. "We also lived in that world with the Osage, we really did, and we really miss it." Scorsese also thanks the Cannes crowd, calling the screening a moving experience. "I don't think I've ever experienced like this," he said, as per Deadline.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Based on a true story and told through the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, reported Deadline.

The film marks the director and DiCaprio's other big collaboration after 'Gangs of New York', 'Aviation', 'The Audition' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

#Leonardo DiCaprio #Martin Scorsese

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

2
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

3
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

4
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

5
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

6
Comment

Punjabi commentary takes IPL by storm

7
Nation

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives 'in-principle' nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

8
Trending

Mumbai cops disguise as ‘Baaratis’ to nab miscreant accused of committing Rs 50 lakh robbery

9
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

10
Haryana

Choked sewer pipes, no parking space: Downside of houses on stilts in Faridabad

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in ...

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

No form or identity proof required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old R...

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Majithia reconstituted

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

MS Chhina, IPS, IGP Patiala to head the SIT


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Wrestlers’ protest: Sarv Khap panchayat to hold women panchayat at new Parliament building on May 28

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22