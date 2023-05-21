Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes

ANI

Cannes, May 21

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film stars legendary actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, joining Scorsese for the first screening were his frequent collaborators and stars De Niro and DiCaprio, as well as Gladstone, who received some of the heartiest cheers and applause in the ovation that followed the 3-hour and 26-minute screening of the pic, which started 40 minutes later than scheduled inside the Grande Theatre Lumiere.

Scorsese took the stage and spoke to the audience after the screening.

"It's taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us, shooting out there ... there was lots of grass -- I'm a New Yorker, he said. "We also lived in that world with the Osage, we really did, and we really miss it." Scorsese also thanks the Cannes crowd, calling the screening a moving experience. "I don't think I've ever experienced like this," he said, as per Deadline.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Based on a true story and told through the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, reported Deadline.

The film marks the director and DiCaprio's other big collaboration after 'Gangs of New York', 'Aviation', 'The Audition' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

