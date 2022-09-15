Marvel Studios ropes in Jeff Loveness to pen script of ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Los Angeles, September 15
Marvel Studios has roped in screenwriter Jeff Loveness to pen the script for its next ‘Avengers’ movie.
Titled ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, the movie was announced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige along with its follow-up ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ during the San Diego Comic-Con in July.
According to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, Loveness will join filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who was recently set as director on the project.
Loveness, who became popular for his work on writing on popular animated series ‘Rick & Morty’, is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he has penned the script of the upcoming movie ‘Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania’.
Cretton previously worked with Marvel on the 2021 blockbuster ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.
Feige will produce ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, which will make its debut on May 2, 2025.
Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, MCU fans are aware that at the centre of the movie is MCU's next big villain after Thanos -- Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.
The supervillain first featured in the final episode of Disney+ series ‘Loki’ and will play a major role in the Paul Rudd-led ‘Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania’, which will be released in February 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...