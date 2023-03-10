 Masaba Gupta goes nostalgic, shares throwback picture of Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher : The Tribune India

Masaba Gupta goes nostalgic, shares throwback picture of Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher

Masaba Gupta remembers Satish Kaushik in her own special way

Masaba Gupta goes nostalgic, shares throwback picture of Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher

Masaba Gupta's mother Neena Gupta shared a great bond with Satish Kaushik. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, March 10

Actor Masaba Gupta, on Thursday, shared a throwback picture in the memory of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who passed away on Wednesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a collage image which showcases Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik from years ago, and all of them looking young.

The monochromatic photo shows Neena on the left, Anupam in the middle, and Satish on the right.

The late actor and director could be seen with side-parted hair and a moustache.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan wrote, "Satish ji as calendar was such a refreshing addition and I learnt how large hearted he was when I saw an interview with Neenaji... Neena ji mentioned how he had come forward to help her when Masaba needed admissions in school and there were some challenges... Looks like God is on a spree to collect his good sentinels.. sending love your way Satish ji and oh yes I loved Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja."

"The star's of Hindi cinema. A complete brilliance together," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "We lost such a versatile actor." "Rest in peace Calender," a user wrote.

"Literally from the archives. Memories!," another user commented.

Meanwhile, Neena in her autobiography, 'Sach Kahun Toh' revealed that Satish had proposed to her once when she was pregnant with Masaba.

Satish Kaushik died on Wednesday night at the age of 66 years.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

#anupam kher #masaba gupta #neena gupta #satish kaushik

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

2
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

3
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

4
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'aide' nabbed at Amritsar airport

6
Trending

Watch: Video of Jaipur couple hugging each other on motorcycle on Holi eve goes viral, police take note

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

8
Amritsar

Amritsar BRTS project a ‘flop show’, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap

9
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

10
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim booked by Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

The agency had sought Sisodia’s 10-day custody

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...

India, Australia great friends: Anthony Albanese

PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese

Two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in area...

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes

Punjab Heath Minister Dr Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...


Cities

View All

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols