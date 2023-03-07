Masaba Gupta's birthday wish for dad Viv Richards is all things love

ANI
Mumbai, March 7
On the occasion of legendary cricketer Viv Richards' birthday, her daughter and fashion designer Masaba penned a heartfelt post.
Taking to Instagram, Masaba wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear." Masaba also dropped pictures with her dad from her post-wedding function with husband Satyadeep Misra.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life.
Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.
In January 2023, Masaba tied the knot with Satyadeep. Viv Richards attended his daughter's wedding and Masaba was extremely happy about that.
"For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," Masaba had posted on Instagram while sharing images from her wedding ceremony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital city
Cause of explosion not known immediately; toll likely to inc...
Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested
The questioning is expected to continue over the next few da...
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers
Bharadwaj has been an MLA of AAP since 2013 and currently vi...