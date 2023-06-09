Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena to tie the knot with writer Ira Trivedi on this date

ANI
Mumbai, June 9
Renowned producer Madhu Mantena is all set to get married to writer Ira Trivedi.
The couple will exchange vows on June 11 in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, they will tie the knot at Iskcon Temple.
Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira will throw a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry.
Celebrities like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are expected to attend the function.
Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba. They got married in 2015. However, the duo decide to part ways and got divorced in 2019. Prior to Masaba, he was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen.
Madhu has produced films like 'Gajini', 'Ugly' and 'Queen' among others.
On the other hand, Ira is a yoga expert apart from being a writer. Her Instagram is flooded with posts on fitness.
More details regarding the wedding are awaited.
