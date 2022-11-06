'Masi' Shaheen Bhatt 'may never stop weeping' as sister Alia welcomes baby girl

ANI

Mumbai, November 6

It's celebration time for the new 'masi' in town Shaheen Bhatt as her sister Alia Bhatt has been blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.

Expressing her happiness over the addition of a new member to the family, Shaheen took to Instagram and dropped a poster along with a sweet message.

She wrote, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed."

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday afternoon.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor shared a post," And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

Soon after the 'Raazi' actor shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The couple on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby's arrival.

After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

