Master Chefs pay tribute to Tarla Dalal

Chef Tarla Dalal’s impact on the culinary landscape has been transformative. Her original recipes, distinctive cooking style, and commitment to making vegetarian cuisine widely available and tasty have had a lasting impression on the food industry.

She has inspired many chefs over the years, including the current crop of top master chefs in India like Vicky Ratnani, Ranveer Brar, Saransh Goila, Rakhee Vaswani, Uma Raghuraman, Urmila Jamnadas Asher, Meghna Kamdar, and others.

To celebrate her life, ZEE5 has brought Tarla Dalal's inspiring story to the screen through the biopic, Tarla.