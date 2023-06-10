Material girl

Rohan Mehra and Uorfi Javed have come together for an audio series, titled Insta Millionaire.
The duo recently shot a promo for the series. In the promo, Rohan and Uorfi portray the characters of Lucky and Dimple, a couple with contrasting priorities. While Lucky is head-over-heels in love with Dimple, she is solely driven by her love for money. Their supposedly romantic journey takes an unexpected twist when a significant revelation comes to light, altering the course of their relationship.
Rohan says, “In my college days, I had a girlfriend and I would go to great lengths to make her happy. While I thought things would change after getting into a relationship, my efforts multiplied. Her lipstick expenses consumed my entire month’s pocket money. Frustrated by my financial limitations and poverty, she left me to be with a wealthy young man. But this isn’t a tale of despair. The story takes an unexpected twist.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector
At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...
Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender
He is one of the nine accused in a Prevention of Money Laund...
Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death
Srinivasrao Alaparthi files a lawsuit against the boat capta...