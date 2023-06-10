Material girl

Rohan Mehra and Uorfi Javed have come together for an audio series, titled Insta Millionaire.

The duo recently shot a promo for the series. In the promo, Rohan and Uorfi portray the characters of Lucky and Dimple, a couple with contrasting priorities. While Lucky is head-over-heels in love with Dimple, she is solely driven by her love for money. Their supposedly romantic journey takes an unexpected twist when a significant revelation comes to light, altering the course of their relationship.

Rohan says, “In my college days, I had a girlfriend and I would go to great lengths to make her happy. While I thought things would change after getting into a relationship, my efforts multiplied. Her lipstick expenses consumed my entire month’s pocket money. Frustrated by my financial limitations and poverty, she left me to be with a wealthy young man. But this isn’t a tale of despair. The story takes an unexpected twist.”