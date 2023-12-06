Mayur More talks about his role in Slum Golf

Mayur More, who essays the role of Pawan in the Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf, recently shared his experience and perspective of working in such a unique show. “The concept was quite different and it was the first time something like this was happening in India. There have been stories on golf before but this one is very interesting, as it has so much detailing. The story — where it takes place and where it ends — is very interesting as well. I myself have not played golf before, not even thought of playing it. I remember watching a golf match in the Olympics and tried to understand how it was played. The experience was unique and I thought it would be interesting to do this. If we pull it off well, it will be the first-of-its-kind in India,” he said.

Talking about his character, he says, “If I weren’t portraying Pawan, I doubt I’d be taking on any other character. I really liked Pawan’s character and it was quite challenging to portray it. Obviously, learning how to play golf was the biggest challenge in itself. I feel Pawan was the strongest character.”

